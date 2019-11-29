Storm that slammed West Coast moves across country

A powerful new storm is about to take a swipe at a big part of the country. It’s already piling up snow in the west. As it moves east, millions of others could experience blizzard-like conditions.

In Southern California, intense rain and flooding caused mudslides.

The volatile mix of unusual Thanksgiving weather that pummeled the nation from California to the East Coast is brewing up again. In the West, many are still cleaning up after being hit not once, but twice this week.

The interstate connecting Mexico to Canada is back open in California after hundreds of drivers were stranded in the snow for 17 hours.

A pedestrian makes her way across empty Speer Blvd. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. David Zalubowski / AP

Near the California-Oregon border, people are picking up the pieces after a rapidly forming bomb cyclone packing hurricane-force winds ripped through homes.

Flagstaff, Arizona, is still buried under fresh snow. In Albuquerque, a 60-year Thanksgiving Day snow record was shattered.

A break in the weather in Utah helped thaw out icy roads blamed for close calls like one captured by a dashcam during a traffic stop.

Thanksgiving weekend’s cross-country repeat will make its way east, dumping more rain on places like Topeka, Kansas, where Black Friday shoppers battled the cold temps for big deals.

Record snow levels were set from Denver to New Mexico.

Even California’s normally bone-dry Death Valley didn’t escape the storm. In one day, the desert got three months’ worth of rain. With more rain and snow on the way, drivers are being warned about flooded roads.