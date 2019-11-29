Shoppers pack Tennessee Valley stores for Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Shoppers were out in full force in the Tennessee Valley for Black Friday.

People filed in at Bass Pro Shops as doors opened at 5 a.m.

“This is the kickoff. This is our Superbowl in retail.”

Inside, shoppers were looking for the deals.

“You can afford more when you come to Black Friday shopping,” Sonya Brock said.

Some were eyeing clothing.

“The $10 hoodies. We wanted all different colors and I was afraid we were not going to get any, but we did. We got a bunch of them,” Brock said.

While people enjoy Black Friday, they say it’s changed over the years.

“I wish it would go back to where it wouldn’t start to midnight. So that more people would enjoy time with their family. So when we first started, that is when it started was at midnight,” Brock said.

Managers say they have a similar number of customers compared to last year. They say stores are now opening at different times.

“We may get more now at 5am. When everybody was opening at 5am, it is like where do you go? To that retailer or this retailer. So you had to pick and choose where you went. Now with some moving around, it is a little different for everybody,” said Robert Lionetti, the general manager for Bass Pro Shops in East Ridge.

Over at Hamilton Place, the parking lot was packed.

“It is just the excitement of it all,” Savannah Curtis said.

Shoppers say it wasn’t too difficult to navigate through the mall.

“I thought it was going to be worse than it actually was. It wasn’t that bad,” Abbi Lawhorne said.

“Pink was really packed. You couldn’t get anywhere. But everywhere else was pretty fine,” Natalie Beecken said.

Whether with family or friends, some say they like to shop in a group.

“It is way more safe and you have a great time together,” Beecken said.

For people who don’t get out on Black Friday, there will be Small Business Saturday, then Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.