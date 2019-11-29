Is a Republican feud brewing over Gov. Kemp appointment?

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already shown signs of growing testy over who he picks to follow Johnny Isakson in the U.S. Senate.

Today, a Florida lawmaker threw gas on the fire with a very pointed tweet, threatening the Governor.

- Advertisement -

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media outlets are reporting that Governor Kemp will announce Kelly Loeffler for the seat next week.

She is currently the CEO of Bakkit, a financial web service. She would become only the second woman to ever represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Loeffler considered running in the race won by David Perdue in 2014, but chose not to.

However, President Trump and other Republican leaders are backing Rep. Doug Collins.

The Governor’s office would not comment on the Loeffler reports Friday.

But he has bristled at attacks on Twitter this week from the right.

“The attacks and games are absolutely absurd. Frankly, I could care less what the political establishment thinks. Happy Thanksgiving! More information after the holiday!”

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz turned up the heat.

Gaetz is a two term Congressman representing the western Florida panhandle.

He accuses Gov. Kemp of thinking he knows better than President Trump, who endorsed him just last year.

And Gaetz even threatened a Republican challenge when he comes up for re-election.

That’s just one of a stream of tweets on Kemp’s pick on Friday.

In a follow-up, he says “You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you.”

The debate has fueled plenty of Tweets on the appointment.

Senator Isakson is stepping down at the end of this year because of health issues.

Whoever the Governor appoints, would have to stand for re-election on the Presidential ballot in 2020… and then face another election in 2022, when Isakson’s current term is up.