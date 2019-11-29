Red Hot Bargains at Habitat For Humanity of Cleveland

Back here at home, the Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland offered some “red hot” bargains at their 2nd annual “Black Friday” sale.

They were open bright and early from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Shoppers were able to enter for a 50 dollar gift certificate and sale specials were announced every hour by the hour.

Discounts ranged from 25 to 50 percent off on items like housewares, furniture, appliances, building supplies and more.

“We actually get gently used items. They can’t have any rips or tears or soils or any kind of damage. But gently used from the community. Or from manufacturing companies. They give us new things as well. And then we bring them into the store and put a reasonable price usually 60 to 70 percent off what retail would be and then turn those savings around back into the customer so they can come in. Maybe they can’t get out to a big box store and spend that kind of money.”, said Habitat of Humanity Cleveland Restore General Manager Dave Williams.

Related Article: Race supports Cleveland girl with neuroblastoma

Dave Williams also says that around the second week of December, all Christmas items will be reduced drastically.Currently, many items are marked at 50 percent off.

For information information on making donations call: 423-473-4610