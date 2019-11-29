Jenkins Uses Big 2nd Half to Defeat North Murray 41-14

Savannah, GA-(WDEF-TV) Jenkins scored 34 second half points to beat North Murray 41-14 in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. The Warriors entered the game surrendering a total of 85 points on the season, and their defense lived up to the hype against the Mountaineers. Jenkins allowed only one offensive touchdown, which was a 50 yard touchdown run from quarterback Ladd McConkey. The game was tied at seven at halftime. The Warriors offense came to life in the third quarter when quarterback Patrick Blake hit Darius Bush for a long touchdown to make it 13-7. With the score 20-7, the Mountaineers defense sacked Blake and forced a fumble. Dylan Flood scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown to make it a 20-14 game. But it was all Jenkins from there. The Warriors defense also got a fumble return for a touchdown on their way to a 41-14 victory.