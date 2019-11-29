JCPenney’s Early Black Friday Sale

JCPenney set to open up their store as early as 2 P.M. on

Thanksgiving day.

That left little time for eager shoppers to finish their meals and have the chance to be one of the first in line for this year’s blockbuster sale.

I got a chance to peek inside the store 10 minutes before it opened.

It was the silence before the storm, as the JCPenney crew were preparing for what was going to be the busiest day of the year.

“This is the most exciting day of the year for us. The next two to three days are peak volume for us for the entire year really. Kicks off the entire Christmas season with a bang.”, said JCPenney General Manager Nathan Harrold.

And the race was on.

One by one, shoppers flew into the department store.

Several people said shopping during this time of the year is a tradition.

“Every year, yes sir. We come out from Flat Rock, Alabama and we’ve been in line for about an hour and a half. And we’re going to do some good shopping today”

“We’re so excited yes, we love to come to these and get these free cards that they give.”

“Yeah I love going Black Friday Shopping. Every Year. Our tradition.”

“Yeah we drop the kids off at Granny and Poppa and you know go and get presents for them.”

“Did you even eat Thanksgiving dinner yet? We ate Thanksgiving yesterday.”

And Black Friday shopping is meant to buy gifts for those we are thankful for… right?

“I’m shopping for my wife. I can’t find her and she’s got all the money.”

“We’re buying stuff for my mom because you know, she’s really great.”

“Are you excited to be here? No I’d rather be watching the football game. Dallas is on.”