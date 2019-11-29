Families connect at ‘Holiday Cheer at the Pier’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – You wouldn’t find Black Friday shopping crowds at Ross’s Landing Friday night, but you would find families and friends soaking in the holiday spirit.

“I am here with my family,” Bryce McDaniel said. “We just all wanted to hang out, you know, after Thanksgiving, get to hang out with everyone and bond.”

The “Holiday Cheer at the Pier” event is what had people in downtown Chattanooga.

“It’s good to see families out with their children and them enjoying the time out. Free events and that’s just marvelous,” Tabatha Stamper said.

The holiday gathering didn’t go without food vendors, festive beverages and even an inflatable soccer field.

“Well, we came up here to see the boats,” Peyton Chastain said.

Lawn chairs lined the Tennessee River as folks got a good view of the lighted boat parade.

“I’m excited about seeing with everybody came up with for the parade and how they decorated the boats,” Loxley Bull said.

The event wrapped with fireworks.