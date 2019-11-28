Weather Update: Friday Morning Forecast – November 29th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Clouds, But Mainly Dry For Awhile!



Expect lots of clouds with a sprinkle possible through the overnight but mainly dry. Lows will settle into the low 40’s.

Mostly cloudy but still looking dry for black Friday with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60. Lingering clouds tomorrow night with lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Mainly dry through the day on Saturday with highs in the 60’s as showers and storms will move in early Saturday night. Drier and cooler returns for Sunday with more sunshine. Next week will start out chilly with highs stuck in the 40’s on Monday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the last few days of November: 57 & 37.

