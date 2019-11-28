Sheriff’s Office Makes 21 Drug Arrests, Shuts Down Drug House

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF) –The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office makes 21 drug arrests this month ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The agency says six of those people were arrested earlier this week at a drug house on County Road 712 in a multi-agency raid.

Of those arrested this month, their charges range from simple possession, to trafficking and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Here’s a list of those arrested, and their charges:

Johnny Tyler Townson (25 of Fyffe) and Tiffany Gray (19 of Fyffe) – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Guest (38 of Fort Payne) and Dehlila Placos McSpadden(45 of Valley Head) – Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mallory Orr (33 of Fort Payne) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Sebastian Burt (18 of Fort Payne) – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Abby Schrader (57 of Flat Rock) and Steve Holland (64 of Higdon) – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Samantha Paige Fry (27 of Ider) – Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jamie Wayne Porter (48 of Grove Oak) – Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Petty (43 of Huntsville) – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Prohibited Beverage

Saul Gonzalez (51) – Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Possession of a Prohibited Beverage.

Shaun Hawes (36 of Flat Rock), Jessie Garner (31 of Ider), Michael Tidwell (39 of Collinsville), Christopher Payne (43), and Christopher Holcomb (46 of Ider) – Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Quanda Franks (48 of Fort Payne) – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Larissa Kilgro (40 of Albertville) and Jamie Bradfield (37 of Albertville) – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Heather Guinn (31 of Ider) – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to her existing warrants

Scotty Hodge (28 of Rainsville) – Attempting to Elude, and has three existing felony warrants as well as two misdemeanor warrants