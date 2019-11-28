Salvation Army Serves Meals to Seniors in Need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army prepared meals for seniors in need.

On Thursday morning, volunteers spent their time packing the Thanksgiving food.

It was then put in a box and delivered to seniors.

Organizers say these people are home bound, and would not have a nice Thanksgiving meal if it wasn’t for this program.

They say they are glad the community came out to help.

“We believe that everyone has value,” said Major Mark Smith, Salvation Army Area Commander. “Everyone is deserving of love, and we want people to know today that they are not forgotten. They are not alone.”

The Salvation Army also gave food to residents of the prison reentry center and their families.

Altogether, they estimate they served more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals throughout the greater Chattanooga area.