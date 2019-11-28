Chattanooga Rescue Mission Provides Thanksgiving Meal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided a Thanksgiving meal for the community.

This is the 44th year they have held the event.

Organizers say the dinner was for everyone, including those in need.

They had all the traditional Thanksgiving food including turkey and pumpkin pie.

Volunteers helped make this possible.

According to organizers, they wouldn’t be able to do this without the help from volunteers and their partners.

The chaplain says this is a great opportunity to give back and spread joy.

“As we give, what we receive is much more. We receive so much more than we give. It is such a blessing and encouragement to have the blessed opportunity to serve in this way,” said Donald Baer, Chattanooga Rescue Mission chaplain.

The Chattanooga Rescue Mission also provided people with toiletries, water and snacks.