Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – November 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry Through The First half Of Your Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend!



Clear skies through the night time and a little colder overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Morning sunshine will start out your Thanksgiving Day with some clouds moving in from the West, but staying dry. It will be cool with highs in the mid 50’s. More clouds will move in tomorrow night with lows 40-42.

Mostly cloudy but still looking dry for black Friday with highs around 60 as rain will be most likely for Saturday night through Sunday morning. Drier and cooler returns for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the last few days of November: 58 & 37.

