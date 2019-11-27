Union Gospel Mission annual Thanksgiving meal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Union Gospel Mission helps feed people in need in Chattanooga.

This afternoon, they held a community Thanksgiving dinner outside of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the food, people donated blankets, shoes and cold weather clothing to give away.

Organizers say volunteers, churches and businesses help make this possible.

Jon Rector says it is important to give back.

“It is almost like a family reunion for us. We have been doing it for so long. You see the same folks come through year after year and you get to hug their neck and pray with them and just show what God means. This is God in action. That is the great part of what we do.”

The Union Gospel Mission has been serving the Tennessee Valley for more than 70 years.