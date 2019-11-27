The Latest in All Things Automotive at the Los Angeles International Auto Show [Video]

Posted: November 27, 2019 | Word Count: 52
The Los Angeles International Auto Show highlights the latest in the world of automotive — from the newest models and special editions, to advancements in safety and technology, and a sneak peek at some cars of the future. We are getting a first look with Michael Harley, Kelley Blue Book’s Executive Editor.
