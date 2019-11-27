Poor Shooting Hurts Mocs in Loss to Northern Colorado

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 59-42 against Northern Colorado Wednesday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena just before the Thanksgiving break. UTC falls to 1-7 on the year and the Bears improve to 3-4.

Lakelyn Bouldin scored a game-high 16 points making 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and all three of her free throw attempts. She moved to 20th all-time at UTC for scoring with 1,194 points, moving into a tie with Brooke Hand (2004-08), the Mocs’ all-time leading 3-point shooter.

NaKeia Burks added eight points in the effort and four rebounds while Bria Dial had a game-best seven rebounds and three steals.

“We did a much better job today with our turnovers, Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrow said. “We only had six at the half and six in the fourth quarter, we did not have a single one in the third quarter. We did a better job handling it.”

Northern Colorado converted the Mocs’ 12 miscues into 13 points while UTC scored nine points off 14 Bears’ turnovers. However, better possessions did not translate into points.

“With those additional possessions by not turning it over, we didn’t put the ball in the hole,” Burrows observed. “We continued to settle for three after three.”

The Mocs shot 25.9 percent (14-54) for the game and was 4-for-20 from range but continued to see improvement at the free throw line making 10-of-13.

The Bears put together an explosive fourth quarter to pull away. They were 7-of-12 in the frame, relying mostly on the short jumper or layup, and finished making 20-of-59 (33.9%) for the game. UNC was 5-of-17 from the 3-point line and 14-of-17 from the charity stripe.

The Mocs held the lead early and was 6-of-16 with a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter to lead 15-12 after the first 10 minutes. Scoring struggles impaired Chattanooga in the second with just eight points to the Bears’ 16 and UTC trailed 28-25 at intermission.

Chattanooga held tight in the third quarter behind a 6-of-7 performance at the free throw line but the UNC lead grew by one more point with 10 minutes to play at 41-35.

“We have a lot of things to clean up, but not much time with game after game,” Burrows said. “I am looking forward to that few days break with exams to really focus on us. We will have tomorrow off and have a few days to prepare for Eastern Kentucky.

“It is a battle and a grind. We are just going to have to keep on working towards doing everything well.”

The Mocs will take on the Colonels Sunday afternoon at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky., at 2:00 p.m.