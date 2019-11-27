Garbage Truck & VW beetle collide in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A victim was critically injured when a VW Beetle and a garbage truck collided this afternoon in Collegedale.

It happened on Lee Highway near Edgmon Road around 1:50 PM.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the VW had to be freed from the wreckage and flown to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

First responders found the garbage truck flipped over onto some railroad tracks, on fire.

Both occupants got out without injuries.

Environmental crews were called to the scene to clean up fuel.

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman says that it appears that the VW veered into the opposite lane.

“Because of what we consider point of impact. The special grooves and special things that we look for in the crash investigation and we can confirm, also with other people that saw the crash that the VW did cross the center line and hit the garbage truck.”

“I think we have a very lucky situation where nobody has died from this crash.”

Police say earlier in the day they got a be on the lookout call on a car matching the VW’s description that was driving all over the road.

Photos by: Lt. Nick WILSON