Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – November 25th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Foggy Morning With A Nice Afternoon – And A Dry Thanksgiving!

Very dense fog area wide this morning. Once the fog burns off, a nice day ahead!

Monday Afternoon: A great looking day with lots of sunshine & highs slightly above normal. Typically, our seasonal high is 59. Today, we’ll hit 61. Winds will be light & variable, then shifting around to a South breeze around 5 mph.

Monday night: Mainly clear with a few clouds scattered around the region, and a few areas of fog as well. Lows between 38 & 42.

Tuesday starts an interesting pattern as we head toward Thanksgiving Thursday. Clouds and showers will return to the area late Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday. Highs on hump day will be around 60.

Slightly cooler temperatures expected for Thanksgiving. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50’s, with a mixture of clouds & sunshine. More rain on 7 off for the weekend ahead.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 59 & 38.

