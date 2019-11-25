Turkey Fryer Safety Tips

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Thanksgiving is this week and many people will be eating all kinds of turkey to celebrate the holiday.

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants to remind everyone of some very important safety tips if you plan on frying that yummy bird on Thursday.

If you click on the video, you’ll see what happens if you try to deep-fry a turkey–the wrong way.

A turkey fryer fire caused $20,000 worth of damage to a home in Rancine, Wisconsin last year.

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants you to remember a very important safety tip if you plan on frying your turkey this week.

Chattanooga Fire Marshal, William Matlock, says, “Obviously, we want to make sure that the turkey is completely thawed and dry before you put it in the oil. One other item to consider is making sure that you use the right amount of oil in your fryer. You don’t want to over fill it. So that when you drop your turkey in, it doesn’t over fill it.”

You may think that you are saving time by frying your turkey, but you are more likely to start a fire by taking the fast way out.

It is important to remember to have clear area as you drop your bird into the grease.

Fire Marshal Matlock says, “Another thing to consider is keeping pets and children away. You don’t want a lot of activity or movement like running around. That way if something did happen you have a safe place.”

We have not had a recent fire related to turkey frying.

But, that does not mean that it has not happened.

The Fire Marshal says, “Unfortunately, we’ve had fires with people frying turkey’s on decks or too close to a house and generally what happens is that fire comes outside of the container and it quickly combusts.”

Fire Marshal Matlock suggests to leave the frying to the professionals.

But if you’re feeling adventurous, make sure you know what you are doing.

CFD says, “If you are going to do it at home, make sure you read the manual, make sure you know what you’re doing and make sure that you have a plan for safety.”