St. Elmo UMC Gives To The Needy

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Saint Elmo United Methodist Church went to the corner of eleventh and Peeples to hand out hot meals and clothes for those in need.

The church has been giving back to the community for a long time.

- Advertisement -

Today they brought Thanksgiving to some people who might not have the opportunity to eat with their families.

The event started at 2 pm and the line was wrapped around the corner.

There were many smiles as they served food and handed out clothes.

Pastor Debra Dickerson says, “To be able to be the hands and feet of Christ is a wonderful opportunity. To be able to feed a Thanksgiving meal, to be able to give out clothes, blankets, tarps, jackets is a wonderful opportunity. Not to be able to just give things out. But to be able to meet people and have conversations with them, is a wonderful feeling.”