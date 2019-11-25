Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama district attorney says they have “good reason” to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

