NFL QB misses final play of game because he was taking selfies with fans

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins missed the final play of his first NFL win for an unusual reason on Sunday: The rookie was taking selfies with fans.

Haskins, who was selected No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, began to interact with fans at FedExField after Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel made a costly interception with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter. The first-year signal caller was giving high fives and taking selfies, but missed the final snap to close the game. Backup quarterback Case Keenum had to be subbed in for the last kneel down in the 19-16 win –– the second victory at home all season.

Dwayne Haskins takes a selfie with fans while Case Keenum has to do the victory formation pic.twitter.com/Y76AL2cquF — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 24, 2019

During a post-game press conference, Washington coach Bill Callahan said he wasn’t going to “laugh” about the incident. “We were looking for [Haskins],” he told reporters. “I think he thought the game was over. I’ll have to find out a little bit more.”

Trending News

- Advertisement -

Haskins had a shaky afternoon overall in his third NFL start, completing only 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards, but he led Washington down the field for a go-ahead field goal. After the team grabbed an interception in the closing seconds, Haskins explained that he was simply caught up in the moment with fans. “‪I was so hype,” he said. “I think I broke a water bottle. I look up and we’re in victory [formation]. I’ll get it next time.”

Like many social media users, legendary Washington quarterback Joe Theismann slammed Haskins on Twitter. “How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong,” he tweeted.

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019

However, the fan who took one of the selfies with Haskins defended him and appreciated him for taking the time for the gesture.

“For it being his first win outside of college, and him being so young, it’s completely within the lines of what you would expect for him to feel and how he should act,” he told the Washington Post. “This just shows that Dwayne is very in touch with his fans.”