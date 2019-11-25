Lowndes County Sheriff Killed In The Line Of Duty

LOWNDES COUNTY, Alabama (WDEF)- Lowndes County Alabama mourns the loss of their sheriff tonight.

Sheriff John Williams was out responding to a call at the QV gas station when he was shot and killed Saturday.

18-year-old William Chase Johnson was arrested for the shooting.

According to officials, Johnson was taken into custody after returning to the gas station around midnight.

Sheriff Williams is the sixth Alabama law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty over the last 11 months.