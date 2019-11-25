Disabled veteran severely burned trying to burn a stump

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A disabled veteran suffers serious burns this afternoon in East Chattanooga.

The 57 year old Army veteran was helping a friend burn a tree stump in his yard.

It happened in the 3000 block of Wheeler Avenue.

They were using a mix of oil and gasoline to start the fire, but the container exploded and flames blew back onto the man.

He suffered burns over his entire body.

The friend peeled his burning clothes off of him.

Fire investigators believe the wounds are life-threatening.

He has been airlifted to the burn unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.