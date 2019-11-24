Goo Hara, K-pop star of Kara, has died at 28

Goo Hara, a former member of the K-pop band Kara, was found dead in Seoul on Sunday, police said. She was 28. The cause of death was unclear, and police said they would be holding a press briefing on Monday.

The South China Post reported she was hospitalized in May after a suicide attempt after she posted “Goodbye” on her Instagram account. Goo appeared in several comeback performances last week, according to BBC News.

- Advertisement -

Goo made her debut in 2008, joining the girl group Kara, which had large followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries, according to Entertainment Tonight. She left Kara in 2015 and embarked on a solo career, which also included appearances on numerous TV shows.

Trending News

Goo posted this summer on her Instagram that she had signed on with a Japanese management agency and released a song called “Midnight Queen.” She had upcoming tour dates planned in Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 file photo, South Korea’s pop girl group KARA’s Goo Hara attends a press conference in Singapore. South Korean police say pop star Goo Hara has been found dead at her home in Seoul. Wong Maye-E / AP

In 2018, she filed a lawsuit alleging her ex-boyfriend threatened to release a sex tape of her. He was given a suspended jail sentence in August for physically assaulting and blackmailing the star, according to BBC News.

Goo’s death comes just months after K-pop star and actress, Sulli, 25, was found dead in Seoul in a suspected suicide. After Sulli’s death, Goo described them as being “like sisters.”