Wanted Soddy Daisy Man Captured In Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a felon who was wanted in Rossville, Georgia.

29 year old Johnny Ray Robinson Jr., was wanted for several counts of aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm, and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.

Robinson Jr is from Soddy Daisy.

He was captured in Blount County Tennesee.

According to officials, investigators located Robinson Jr. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Saturday.

Officials say Robinson Jr. is waiting to be extradited to Georgia to face his charges