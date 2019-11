CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

25-year old Marquise Burress was arrested for the fatal shooting of Robert Gill.

The shooting happened June 19th in the 3200 block of South Street.

Javonte Jamal Wynn was arrested in August in connection to the shooting.

Both suspects are charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.