The New Avondale YFD Brings Joy To The Neighborhood

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The much anticipated Avondale Youth and Family Development center opened today.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening was filled with many happy neighbors and even some familiar faces.

- Advertisement -

Today was a fresh start for Avondale Youth and Family Development center.

It was the grand opening of the new facility that can fit two of the old YFD centers inside.

There’s a Chattanooga Public Library, multipurpose room, dance rooms and a brand new gym.

Aaron Crowder grew up going to Avondale YFD.

Now a McCallie Student, he is excited for the new beginnings that the Avondale community is expecting.

Crowder says, “My parents grew up around this area too and they could have never had this opportunity um that we have today. So the fact that the center um is here now, um it’s going to reach more people and bring more kids and everything.”

The new facility received 9 votes in city council

Many elected officials came out to see the opening.

Mayor Andy Berke cut the ribbon and Councilman Anthony Byrd cannot be any happier with the progress in his district.

Byrd says, “I mean words can’t explain. We’re here now. We’re walking in our dream. Kids are playing in their dream. It shows that dreams are for real and they do come true and I all I can say is if you are out there, continue to dream. But, we’ve got to work together as a community.”

Councilman Byrd wants to see his district to continue to grow.

He says that this is just the beginning of the positivity that he hopes to see in the community.

Byrd says, ” We have to continue to build from here. This is one platform and I think it is a good solid platform but how are we going to continue to build to take the whole Chattanooga to the next level so, that’s what we are going to work on and we have to keep pushing.”