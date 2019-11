JACKSON COUNTY, Alabama (WDEF)- Multiple agencies in Jackson County Alabama recovered a man from Valhalla Cave.

Jackson County Sheriff, Chuck Phillips, says 21 year old Trevor Col was in the cave with some students from Purdue college Saturday morning.

Col fell about 200 feet from after his equipment malfunctioned.

According to officials, Col was recovered around 12:30 pm central time.

He was a student at Purdue College and was from Austin, Texas.