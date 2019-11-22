Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – November 22nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Unsettled And Wet Times Are In Store For the First Half Of the Weekend.



Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as cool, with a few showers possible, a few areas of fog, & lows around 50.

This Afternoon: Cloudy skies to continue with showers moving in from the Northwest. Highs will settle into the low 60’s. Areas of rain and wet weather returns Friday night where we could see a much steadier rain with lows holding into the mid 50’s.

Looking wet with more rain moving through for the first half of Saturday. It will move off to the East later Saturday evening with highs in the low 60’s.

Drier, breezy, and cooler weather returns for Saturday night and Sunday with highs Sunday in the low to mid 50’s.

After a sunny and pleasant Monday, more unsettled weather may return later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 60 & 39.

