United Way kiosk offers families new way to find support

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — United Way is using technology to help students and their families access different community resources.

Tucked away in this corners students at Red Bank High School are using United Way’s new 2-1-1 kiosk.

They say it’s convenient.

“For younger students, the way to get to us is technology. So I think that the way the kiosk is set up to easily get to the resources and links that we need through a screen, I think it is much easier for us to use that,” Sophia Perry said.

Students like how it addresses a variety of topics including housing, mental health and weekend activities.

“Even within those options, it is organized and it is specific. So maybe you don’t know what you want to do on the weekend, it gives you multiple links to figure that out, for mental health, you may know you don’t feel good, but you don’t know why, so the links are organized to help you figure out that,” Perry said.

United Way partnered with different agencies like Blue Care Tennessee and EPB to make this possible.

“By bringing resources directly to where the students and the parents are already in their normal day life, we are able to really reach out to many more people and let them know that these services and these resources are available to them,” said Dominique Brandt, with United way of Greater Chattanooga.

With artwork on the walls, the principal say its inviting for everyone to use.

“We are always looking for ways to assist our families because the more secure our families are the better our students will do in school. So I think something like this is invaluable,” said Elaine Harper, Red Bank High School Principal

It also offers privacy.

“Not everyone knows that you are looking for those resources. And even then since it offers such a wide variety of activities, you are not just going here because you have family issues you may be going here for a fun activity,” Perry said.

United Way plans to have have four more of these kiosks in other locations by the end of January.