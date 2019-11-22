Shallowford Road Fatal Crash

Chattanooga (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm that at least one person has been killed in a early morning car crash.

It happened in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road around 6:30 Friday morning.

The crash involved a Lincoln Town Car and a CARTA bus.

The bus was traveling west bound while the Lincoln was traveling east bound.

The driver of the Lincoln was killed in the crash.

A child was also in that vehicle and has been transported to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital.

There were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

No word yet on their condition.

Both sides of Shallowford Road are closed while Chattanooga Police work the incident.

Police hope to have the road back open in two to three hours.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 12 Now for the latest updates on this crash.