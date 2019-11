CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit.

The call came in around 6 p.m. in the 500 block Workman Road.

Police say the unidentified man fell due to a medical emergency and that led him to being struck.

The man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

CPD says the driver stayed at the scene and waited for police.

We will update you as information becomes available.