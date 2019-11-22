Mark Eric Howard convicted of strangling woman at Chatt Inn

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A jury on Friday convicted Mark Eric Howard of second degree murder of Jeanette Scholten.

The 34 year old woman was found strangled in her room at the Chatt Inn in 2016.

Investigators discovered that Howard was the last person seen in her room before she was killed.

He was also living there at the time, but was at the Silverdale Workhouse on an unrelated charge when he was arrested.

The trial this week lasted three days.

Howard faces 15 to 60 years in prison (serving at least 85%) when he is sentenced in January.