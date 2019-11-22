Loaded Handgun found at Northwest Whitfield High School

DALTON, GA (WDEF) -Two Northwest Whitfield High School students were arrested today and turned over to Juvenile Court.
The sheriff’s office says a student brought a loaded handgun to school as “an intimidation technique toward two other students” there following an off-campus drug deal last week.
- Advertisement -
The sheriff’s office received a call at around 9 in the morning about the weapon.
Investigators determined that another student gave the student a 40-caliber Glock handgun last week.
“The gun was never taken out of the student’s backpack, it was not shown to anyone at the school nor was it used to threaten students or staff,” said Judy Gilreath, Whitfield County Schools superintendent.