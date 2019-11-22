Loaded Handgun found at Northwest Whitfield High School

DALTON, GA (WDEF) -Two Northwest Whitfield High School students were arrested today and turned over to Juvenile Court.

The sheriff’s office says a student brought a loaded handgun to school as “an intimidation technique toward two other students” there following an off-campus drug deal last week.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 9 in the morning about the weapon.

Investigators determined that another student gave the student a 40-caliber Glock handgun last week.