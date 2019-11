CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a big deal in Chattanooga when Bill Gates visited Howard High earlier this year.

Now he’s telling his version of the story.

The billionaire philanthropist has a blog called GatesNotes.

And his post this week called “I love this school’s energy!” is about his Howard visit.

“I came away from my visit as excited about Howard as any school I’ve ever seen,” wrote Gates.

Here is the video he put together from the visit.