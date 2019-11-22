I-75 vehicle fire backs up interstate traffic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – For the second time this week, a fire on the Interstate is backing up traffic.
This time it’s happening on Interstate 75 northbound near the East Brainerd exit in Hamilton County.
- Advertisement -
The vehicle fire is taking place between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3.
Northbound traffic is affected, with the left lane blocked.
Southbound traffic is affected with no delays.
T-DOT expects this to be cleared up just before midnight.
There’s no word if anyone is injured.