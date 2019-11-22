I-75 vehicle fire backs up interstate traffic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – For the second time this week, a fire on the Interstate is backing up traffic.

This time it’s happening on Interstate 75 northbound near the East Brainerd exit in Hamilton County.

The vehicle fire is taking place between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3.

Northbound traffic is affected, with the left lane blocked.

Southbound traffic is affected with no delays.

T-DOT expects this to be cleared up just before midnight.

There’s no word if anyone is injured.