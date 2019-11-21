Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – November 21th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Dry And Pleasant Today, Then Wetter Times Are Ahead!



Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It’ll be chilly this morning, but not too cold with lows in the upper 30’s & low 40’s.

Some passing clouds for Thursday afternoon but continued dry through the late day rush hour. It will be pleasantly mild with highs in the mid & upper 60’s, slightly warmer if we see enough sunshine.

Overnight tonight: Clouds increasing but mainly dry. Not as cool, with temps by early Friday morning around 50.

Cloudy and getting wet Friday, especially during the afternoon. Showers likely and highs near 62, with more on and off showers Friday night with some more rain moving through for the first half of Saturday as well.

Drier, breezy, and cooler weather returns for Saturday night and Sunday with highs Sunday in the mid 50’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 61 & 39.

