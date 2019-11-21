Vols Basketball Set to Play in 2020 Charleston Classic

(utsports.com) Tennessee is set to join the eight-team field at the 2020 Charleston Classic, which takes place Nov. 19-22, 2020, in beautiful and historic Charleston, South Carolina.

The tournament field also includes Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, VCU and host College of Charleston. The tournament bracket will be released in the summer, and games will take place at CofC’s 5,100-seat TD Arena.

- Advertisement -

The recent signing of the nation’s fourth-best recruiting class has boosted anticipation of Tennessee’s 2020-21 season. This tournament—in the hometown of current Vols freshman Josiah-Jordan James—will provide a great early-season test for the Big Orange. That Tennessee squad projects to be led by seniors John Fulkerson, Jalen Johnson and Yves Pons.