U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Stops in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree paid a visit to Chattanooga today.

Chattanooga is one of 30 communities selected for a “stop” as it travels from New Mexico to Washington D.C.

- Advertisement -

The tree was presented at Miller Park in downtown Chattanooga.

The event included a Holiday Market of over 40 vendors, a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and music.

Organizers like Eric Garner, a co-event coordinator, explained why Chattanooga was an excellent stopping destination: “Chattanooga has really put an emphasis on nature tourism and their community tying people back into the landscape. That’s something to be proud of.”

Lori Carter, director of the Lookout Farmers Market says, “Chattanooga is one of the great cities in the United States and we’re honored to be one of the 30 cities that the tree is coming through and actually stopping at this year.”

Chattanooga was number 27 out of 30 stops on the way to Washington, D.C.