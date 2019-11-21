Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union coming to Chickamauga

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – There will soon be a new branch of the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union serving north Georgia.

Groundbreaking was held this morning for a branch in Chickamauga, Georgia.

The free-standing building is the 19th branch and it will feature a modern design, and extended drive-thru hours.

TVFCU CEO Todd Fortner tells us “We’ve had a lot of members in this area for many many years that have asked if we could provide services to them. This branch is going to be able to serve folks in Chickamauga and all of Walker County really.”

It’s Located on North Highway 27.

The Chickamauga Branch of TVFCU is scheduled to be open by the middle of 2020.