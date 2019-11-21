South Pittsburg Hopes to Maintain Playoff Script Against Gordonsville

South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) South Pittsburg has been dominating so far in the high school football state playoffs. The top ranked Pirates won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 105-20. And Friday, they host a Gordonsville team with a 5-7 record. The Tigers will be in trouble if South Pitt follows the same playoff script.

Said head coach Vic Grider:”I think the fast starts that we got off to the last four or five weeks have been a big plus for us. We’ve been able to jump on people pretty quick. If we can continue to do that. We haven’t been turning the football over, which is another plus this time of year. We are going to be a hard out for anybody if we don’t do those things.”