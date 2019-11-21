Red Bank Seeks Better Execution in Playoff Rematch With Loudon

Loudon ruined Red Bank’s undefeated record with a 24-7 win during the last week of the regular season. Now the Lions look for revenge in a quarterfinals rematch this Friday.

Red Bank head coach Chris Brown says the last time around, Loudon simply executed better than the Lions. That has been Red Bank’s main focus for improvement this week. The undefeated Redskins have allowed just eight points a game to opponents this year. Brown says execution is the key to getting in the end zone.

Brown: “It’s about us. It’s about us. If we take care of us, we’re pretty hard to deal with. If we don’t defeat ourselves and focus on playing the other opponent, not them and us, then we’re hard to handle. So, we’re excited for the rematch.”