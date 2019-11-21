Polk County detectives make chop shop arrests

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Polk County investigators have charged two suspects in a suspected chop shop operation.

Last week, detectives went to a home on Bowater Road in the Delano area.

They were following up on a burglary from the night before.

The detectives say they spotted three vehicles in various stages of deconstruction (a chop shop is an operation where stolen vehicles are cut up into parts that are then resold).

They were stolen from Knox, Hamilton and Anderson counties.

The investigators say they also found evidence of stolen property from another theft in the Delano area.

28 year old Colton Brown has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft over $1000, Violation of the Chop Shop Act, and 2 counts of Theft Over $10,000.

26 year old Dominic Stocklin faces 2 counts of Theft over $1000, Aggravated Burglary, Violation of the Chop Shop Act and 2 counts of Theft over $10,000.