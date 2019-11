CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF)- A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle.

It happened this evening.

Chattanooga Police say the man was struck in the 23-hundred block of McCallie Avenue.

The C-P-D traffic unit responded.

Police say the man was transported by E-M-S.

They say the vehicle involved did stop and waited for police.

We will update you as more information becomes available.