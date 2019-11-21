Ooltewah ROTC students present check to Samaritan Center

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The ROTC students at Ooltewah High School presented a big check to the Samaritan Center this morning.

The students raised the funds as part of the school’s annual community service project called “The Great Turkey Race.”

It’s a food drive that the ROTC group spent two weeks on, gathering donations, and spreading the word on social media and in person.

Sgt. Mike McCullough says “The ROTC kids played an active role in soliciting the donations along with, a lot of the donations came from students.”

“Whether they be in the school or ROTC kids. 5 dollars here, a dollar here, you know, just whatever they could find in them to give so, the kids did a really good job.”

Executive Director of the Samaritan Center Tony Dahlberg says that 2 thirds of the food that comes into the center is collected during the holiday season.

He says this donation will help many families who are in need.