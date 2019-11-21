Man charged with calling in bomb threat to Chattanooga City hall

The Chattanooga City Hall Annex was declared all clear after a bomb threat.
The Chattanooga fire department has charged a man with calling in the bomb threat.
57 year old, Gabriel Griffin is charged with Reckless Endangerment and filing a False Report.
Earlier this afternoon the threat was called into the building that houses the City Attorney’s Office, 3-1-1, and parts of H-R and I-T.
During this time the 3-1-1’s phone system was temporarily deactivated.
According to a city spokesperson, the Chattanooga Police Bomb Unit and K-9 Unit conducted a sweep of the building and found no physical threat.
Roads around the office building were reopened.