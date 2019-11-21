Joseph Wielzen sentenced to life without parole

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A jury has sentenced Joseph Wielzen to life without parole for the aggravated rape and murder of Kelsey Burnette in 2017.

The same jury convicted him last night.

Burnette’s body was found in a trash can in Etowah in 2017.. three days after she was reported missing (more details of the crime here).

District Attorney Steve Crump posted “I am glad that Kelsey Burnette’s family can now begin to heal. Her memory is honored by this verdict. I am so thankful to have been a part of this trial team and a part of obtaining justice for her.”