Former officer files suit against East Ridge police

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former East Ridge Police officer who claims he was fired for complaining about the department, has filed a lawsuit against the city.

Adam Rose was fired last November, after a investigation into what was called an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with an 18-year-old high school student.

The lawsuit says an investigation later cleared him of that charge.

Rose earlier had helped form a union, after noting the department, quote, “has always failed to provide its officers with appropriate equipment and necessary training.”

The lawsuit asks for 900-thousand dollars in damages.