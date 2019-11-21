Bradley Central Girls Post Season Opening Win Over Baylor

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central won their season opener against Baylor on Thursday 60-47. It was a tight game until the Bearettes pulled away with a 12-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter. Bradley Central led 31-28 at halftime, and they carried a six point advantage into the fourth quarter. Baylor’s Bella White got a bucket early in the fourth to make it a 3 point game again, and that’s when Bradley Central took off. Jamaryn Blair got a steal and lay-up, and then she scored on the Bearettes next offensive series. With the ball in the confident hands of guard Jamaryn Blair, Bradley Central had only two turnovers. Baylor on the other hand had 15 turnovers, and Bradley Central got 23 points off those turnovers. The Red Raiders Raegyn Conley had a game high 27 points. Bradley Central was led by UTC signee Anna Walker who had 21-points, while Blair had 14-points.