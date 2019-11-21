8th Ranked Louisville Rolls Over Chattanooga 86-37

(gomocs.com) LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 86-37 Thursday night to No 8/9 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in non-conference action. The Mocs are 1-5 on the year and the Cardinals remain undefeated at 4-0.

“Any time you play against a team that is bigger, faster and stronger, you can’t play back on your heels,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “One of the things I am trying to instill in my girls is … you have to catch, hold and look to get them off balance.”

Eboni Williams scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter and led the Mocs with six rebounds. She was 7-of-14 from the field and banked in three from distance. Ruona Uwusiaba added six points and five boards in her time on the floor.

“Eboni is a super athlete,” Burrows said. “She is very quick and has a quick first step. I am trying to get her to utilize that a lot more. I was thankful she was able to produce some points. We are trying to get her to play with controlled energy, because she brings energy every time she steps on the court.”

The two teams got off to a slow start with Chattanooga leading 4-2 near the halfway point the first quarter. While UTC was 2-of-6 to start the game, the Cardinals struggled to find a basket making just 1-of-11. However, Louisville held Chattanooga to just a 3-pointer the remainder of the opening quarter and outscored UTC 16-3 the rest of the way. The Mocs were held to just 13 first half points, trailing 35-13 at the break.

Williams banked in a 3-pointer to start the Mocs’ third quarter scoring. She was 2-of-3 from the 3-point line in the frame. Uwusiaba had four of her six points in the quarter making a layup shortly after entering the game and making both free throws before the end of the period while adding a blocked shot to her stat line.

The Mocs shot 14-of-57 in the game and was 4-of-20 from the 3-point line while hitting just five of their 10 free throw attempts.

Louisville, on the other hand, was 34-of-76 from the field and 6-of-24 from the arc, while making 12-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Louisville’s Dana Evans matched Williams with a game-high 18 points. Kylee Shook had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Elizabeth Balogum matched Shook on the boards with 11 of her own and just missed a double-double with nine points. Noriko Konno was the third Cardinal in double figures with 11 points and a game-best four assists.

Chattanooga converted 13 turnovers into 10 points and had 10 points from the bench. The Cardinals outscored UTC 50-16 in the paint and got 18 points off 18 Mocs’ miscues while adding 12 points on fast breaks. Louisville out-rebounded UTC 59-28 with 19 second chance points off 22 offensive boards.

“When we came into this game we said we had to get back, we had to box out and we had to communicate,” Burrows said. “We talked about those things. We talked about taking care of the ball. The bottom line is we didn’t do the things we said we needed to do in order to compete. That is the frustrating thing for me.”

The Mocs return home to host Austin Peay Sunday afternoon in a 3:00 p.m. start